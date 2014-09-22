RF Randal Grichuk got a start against a right-hander and collected an RBI double in the sixth, giving him four RBIs in the Cincinnati series. Grichuk is showing the power that allowed him to belt 28 homers this year, 25 at Triple-A Memphis. His swing is quicker and more direct to the ball than it was at times in his first stint with the team this spring.

RHP Lance Lynn didn’t pitch badly, but he fell 15-10 as the home run ball got him twice. Lynn allowed only four hits and three runs in six innings with two walks and nine strikeouts, but it was enough to get him beat on a night when St. Louis couldn’t stack enough hits together against Reds RHP Alfredo Simon. It was the 28th time in 32 starts that Lynn allowed three or fewer runs.

3B Matt Carpenter (stomach flu) sat out a second consecutive game Sunday. It was not known if he would be able to travel with the team to Chicago for Monday night’s game at Wrigley Field. Carpenter ranks third in the National League with 95 runs and leads the league in pitches per plate appearance at 4.37.

1B Matt Adams (stomach flu) sat out a second consecutive game, and his status for Monday’s series opener against the Cubs wasn’t known. Adams hasn’t played since Friday night, when he went 1-for-4. His 51 extra-base hits and 39 multi-hit games are good for third on the club.

RHP Adam Wainwright (19-9) will try to post his second career 20-win season when he pitches the opener a three-game series Monday night against the Cubs in Chicago. Wainwright blanked Milwaukee 2-0 Wednesday night on seven hits, his second complete-game win of the month. Wainwright is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four starts against Chicago this year, including a 1-0 win on July 27 in which he worked seven scoreless innings.