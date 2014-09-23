RHP Shelby Miller (10-9, 3.68 ERA) makes his 31st start of the season Tuesday, equaling his single-season high from last year. It will be his third start against the Cubs. He is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA against Chicago. Miller is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four September starts. He was hit on the shin by a grounder in his last start, Sept. 19, and he left after six innings.

CF Jon Jay went 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs. It was the third time this season he drove in three runs. He has back-to-back multi-hit games.

3B Matt Carpenter drew his 92nd walk of the season, good for second in the National League. He finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run in his return to the lineup after missing two games with the flu. The double was his first in his past 10 games.

1B Matt Adams, back in the lineup after missing two games with the flu, went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. He leads the Cardinals with 35 RBIs in road games. St. Louis is 9-0 when Adams has two or more RBIs in a road contest.

RHP Adam Wainwright became the major league’s second 20-game winner this season as he scattered three hits and struck out eight in seven innings Monday in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over the Cubs. “I didn’t maybe have the juice like I had the last time on my heater, but my off-speed was very sharp today and I was locating most of the time,” he said. “You find different ways to win depending on the day and who you’re facing.” Wainwright also collected his 20th win at Wrigley Field the only other time he hit that milestone, in 2010.