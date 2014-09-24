RF Randal Grichuk is batting .253 in 42 games but has been particularly effective against left-handed pitchers since returning to the Cardinals on Aug. 26, going 10-for-28 in a recent run. The rookie outfielder was back in the lineup on Tuesday, this time against RHP Kyle Hendricks. He doubled off the left-field wall in the third inning and went 1-for-2 on the night. “Yesterday, he sparked an offense, he’s making great defensive plays,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “At what point do you not continue to give him an opportunity.”

RHP Shelby Miller had no decision in his third start of the season against the Cubs on Tuesday. He gave up three runs on five hits while walking a pair and striking out a season-high eight in 4 1/3 innings. He entered the game with a 1.50 ERA over his last five starts.

3B Matt Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a run scored, double and home run on Tuesday. He extended a hitting streak to six games with a two-run homer in the sixth. Holliday has four home runs and 12 RBIs in his last four games against Chicago and is a career .310 hitter against the Cubs.

RHP John Lackey (14-9, 3.86 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season and ninth with the Cardinals in Wednesday’s series finale. Lackey is 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA since joining St. Louis in late July in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. In his last outing last Friday, he pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on six hits with five strikeouts in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

SS Jhonny Peralta owns the Cardinals’ all-time home-run record at shortstop (22) and his 56 extra-base hits are third on the all-time team leader board. He collected his 1,000th career hit on Sept. 6 at Milwaukee. Peralta is tied for eighth in the National League with 31 two-out RBIs.