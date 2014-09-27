CF Jon Jay was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI single in his return to the lineup Friday after leaving the team in Chicago for an undisclosed “personal matter.” His RBI single in the seventh inning capped a two-run inning for a 6-2 lead.

RHP Michael Wacha, in his fourth start since returning from a two-month stay on the disabled list because of a stress reaction in his right shoulder, gave up two runs and five hits in five-plus innings. He gave up two runs, two hits and two walks in the first inning and pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the second inning before retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. “He got much better as he went,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “I thought he threw the ball extremely well at the end. We started seeing the depth of the fastball on a downhill plane.”

LHP Randy Choate retired both batters he faced in his 600th career appearance Friday. He ranks sixth among active left-handers behind Jeremy Affeldt, Javier Lopez, Matt Thornton, Joe Beimel and Scott Downs. Choate has appeared in 60 or more games in three consecutive seasons, a career first.

SS Jhonny Peralta got the game-winning single in the 10th inning of a 7-6 victory at Arizona on a sinking fastball on the inner half from Arizona RHP Evan Marshall. “He threw me the pitch I was looking for,” said Peralta, who lined a single into center field to score pinch-runner Daniel Descalso. Peralta had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double to the base of the center field in a three-run sixth inning.

RHP Pat Neshek has given up nine of his 14 earned runs this season in his last 12 outings, giving up three when he was unable to hold a 6-3 lead in the eighth inning of a 7-6, 10-inning victory at Arizona on Friday. Four of the D-backs’ five hits in the eighth were of the found-a-hole variety. “It seemed like every ball was out of their reach,” Neshek said. “That’s the game of baseball. It drives you crazy. That makes me so happy. The guys picked me up. That was such a big game to win.” Neshek has given up runs in back-to-back games for the first time since June 29 and July 13 of 2013.