RHP Lance Lynn gave up nine hits and two runs in six innings, leaving with a no-decision. He gave up solo home runs to Arizona RF David Peralta and 1B Mark Trumbo in the first inning and did not have a 1-2-3 inning while using 113 pitches in Arizona’s 5-2 victory. “We’re up one with one to go with our ace on the mound, so we’re in a good spot,” Lynn said.

2B Mark Ellis was 0-for-2 with a strikeout while starting against Arizona LHP Wade Miley. Ellis got the nod because he was 10-for-24 with four home runs against Miley. “Probably as good a numbers as we have seen,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “We think he is going to give us the best chance tonight.” Ellis flew out to right field with two outs and two on in the second inning in his first at-bat against Miley.

LF Matt Holliday left Saturday’s game in the sixth inning with flu-like symptoms after going 0-for-2 with a walk. He also dropped a low line drive by 1B Mark Trumbo in the fifth inning for a one-base error.

RHP Adam Wainwright was to make start Sunday whether the NL Central was on the line or not, manager Mike Matheny said, adding that a priority “is to keep him sharp. Twenty-one (wins) is a big deal. He’s never been there before. You never want to slight any of these personal accomplishments any of our guys could make.” Wainwright is 20-9 with a 2.38 ERA, but his Cy Young chances are none because of the exceptional season put together by Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Wainwright won 20 games in 2010 and 19 in 2013, finishing second in the Cy Young voting both years, to Roy Halladay and Kershaw, respectively.