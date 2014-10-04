OF Randal Grichuk put St. Louis on the board in the first inning of Friday’s Game 1 win over the Dodgers in the NLDS. Grichuk tagged Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for a solo home run that gave the Cardinals a brief lead. Grichuk was traded to St. Louis with OF Peter Bourjos during the offseason from the Los Angeles Angels for 3B David Freese and RHP Fernando Salas.

INF Matt Carpenter sparked the Cardinals in Friday’s win, going 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs. Carpenter’s bases-clearing double in the seventh inning gave the Cardinals the lead for good. “We were able to come back and find a way to win,” said Carpenter, who also homered off Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.

LF Matt Holliday’s three-homer capped an eight-run rally in the seventh inning in Friday’s 10-9 win over the Dodgers. Holliday went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Holliday’s hitting helped the Cardinals rally from a five-run deficit and possibly swing the momentum of the series in a big way in his club’s favor. “Baseball’s a crazy game and we were able to come back,” said Holliday, who tied Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Cabrera for the seventh-most postseason homers among active players with 13.

RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t pitch well, but he and Cardinals still came away with a stunning 10-9 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. “I couldn’t be prouder to be a St. Louis Cardinal,” said Wainwright, who was in the locker room when St. Louis came back from a five-run deficit after lasting just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and a walk. “It was unbelievable.”