RHP Shelby Miller gets his first postseason start Tuesday in Game 4. Miller earned the appearance on the basis of a strong finish that saw him go 2-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 30 1/3 September innings. Miller commanded his pitches much better the last month of the season, issuing only five walks and fanning 26. He dropped his only start this year against Los Angeles, giving up seven hits and six runs over five innings in a defeat to LHP Clayton Kershaw, his opponent Tuesday.

3B Matt Carpenter is on a tear, having homered in three consecutive postseason games after his leadoff blast in the third inning Monday. He becomes just the second player in team history to achieve that feat, the other being Albert Pujols back in 2004. He became the third leadoff batter to homer in three postseason games, joining Atlanta’s Lonnie Smith (1991) and the New York Yankees’ Hank Bauer (1958).

2B Kolten Wong blasted his first postseason homer, snapping a 1-1 tie in the seventh and delivering the winning runs. While Busch Stadium has been a difficult park in which to homer this year, Wong has cracked the code, belting 10 of his 12 regular-season homers at home. He became the second St. Louis rookie to homer in the series, as OF Randal Grichuk went deep it in Game 1.

RHP John Lackey did what he does in the postseason -- deliver a quality start and pick up the win. Lackey went seven strong innings, tying his career postseason high with eight strikeouts. He got a lot of mileage out of his slider, recording multiple whiffs with it, and also bumped his fastball up to 94 mph. Lackey’s 111 career postseason innings are the most among active pitchers. He passed New York Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (107 1/3 postseason innings) on that list Monday.

C Yadier Molina had two hits, including a double in the seventh inning that led to 2B Kolten Wong’s winning homer. Molina now has 87 postseason hits, second only to Albert Pujols in team history and second among all catchers. Only the Yankees’ Jorge Posada (103) has more.