CF Jon Jay singled twice and also reached base on a hit by pitch in the fifth inning, making him the only Cardinal to consistently handle Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Jay is 7-for-13 in five postseason games.

LHP Sam Freeman was the victim of C A.J. Pierzynski’s ascension to the active roster. Freeman walked the only two batters he faced in Game 1 of the NLDS in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and didn’t pitch after that. If St. Louis advances to the World Series, Freeman could return to the roster, depending on who it plays.

RHP Lance Lynn will get the call for Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday night. Lynn scattered seven hits and allowed two runs on Oct. 4 in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the first time he had completed six innings in a postseason start. He absorbed an 8-0 loss June 1 in his only regular-season appearance against San Francisco, giving up eight hits and seven runs in just 3 1/3 innings.

C A.J. Pierzynski was activated for the NLCS as manager Mike Matheny opted to go with 14 position players and just 11 pitchers, the first time this season he hasn’t fielded a roster with at least 12 pitchers. Pierzynski gives the team a third catcher and a veteran left-handed bat for late-inning matchup situations. He has five postseason homers.

RHP Adam Wainwright (arm fatigue) didn’t do much to dispel the notion that something isn’t right with him in taking the loss Saturday night. His fastball command waned after a solid first inning and Wainwright couldn’t survive the fifth, allowing six hits and three runs over 4 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Wainwright threw just 58 of 98 pitches for strikes, relying mainly on cutters and curves after the first.