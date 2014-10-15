RF Randal Grichuk belted a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Hits by Grichuk and 3B Matt Carpenter in the inning gave the Cardinals a .513 batting average (20-for-39) in the seventh inning of their seven playoff games this season.

RHP Shelby Miller will make his second career postseason start Wednesday when the Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The circumstances of Wednesday’s start are quite different from his first. Miller was on the mound in St. Louis last week with a chance to close out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the N.L. Division Series. He pitched well (five hits and two runs in 5 2/3 inning) in the Cardinals’ series-ending win, but got no decision. Wednesday, he will take the mound on the road with his team down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Miller faced the Giants twice in relief in the 2012 NLCS, giving up four hits and two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

CF Jon Jay had three singles Tuesday, extending his streak of having reached base at least once to 14 straight playoff games. If Jay gets aboard in Game 4 on Wednesday, he would tie SS Pete Kozma’s franchise record of 15. Jay is hitting .362 (17-for-47) during his 14-game run.

2B Kolten Wong had a double and a two-run triple in Tuesday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. In doing so, he became the first Cardinals rookie since OF David Green in 1982 to record multiple extra-base hits in a playoff game. The double and triple came in his first two at-bats Tuesday after he’d hit a walk-off home run in his previous trip to the plate Sunday.

RHP John Lackey could have pitched one heck of a game Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series if not for the wind. San Francisco Giants LF Travis Ishikawa belted a wind-blown, three-run triple off Lackey in the first inning of the Cardinals’ eventual 5-4, 10-inning loss. After a four-hit, four-run first, Lackey allowed only one hit in the second through sixth innings, setting the stage for a Cardinals comeback.

C Yadier Molina did not play in the Cardinals’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday because of a strained left oblique. It snapped a streak of 83 consecutive starts for Molina in Cardinals postseason games. Molina was healthy enough to catch relievers in the bullpen, but was in too much pain to take pregame batting practice. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday it’s possible Molina will be able to play later in the best-of-seven series.