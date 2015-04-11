CF Randal Grichuk made his first start of the season Friday in center field. While he hasn’t settled in a “natural” outfield position, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny believes he has the speed to play center and a right-field caliber arm. Grichuk is coming off a spring in which he batted .250 with a team-leading four homers and 10 RBIs. In his first at-bat on Friday, Grichuk launched a two-run homer off Jason Marquis.

C Tony Cruz was placed on the paternity list on Friday for this birth of his daughter. The Cardinals backup catcher did not play in the club’s first two games. Last year he hit .200 with five doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs in 50 games. He’s expected to rejoin the club on Monday.

RHP John Lackey entered Friday’s game 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in four starts against the Reds with 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. He wasn’t as sharp Friday, allowing four earned runs, all on a pair of Joey Votto two-run homers, in six innings. He threw 67 pitches, 47 for strikes.

C Ed Easley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday when backup catcher Tony Cruz was placed on the paternity list. Easley has spent eight seasons in the minor leagues, including the past two in the Cardinals organization. He twice has led his league in caught-stealing percentage. “He’s got a quiet way he goes about his business,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “What he did for us last year, and he had a good spring for us this year, too. All that led to him getting a chance to be up here for a few days.”