1B Matt Adams hit his first home run of the season on Saturday, and it came off National League Cy Young Award runner-up Johnny Cueto. Adams entered Saturday’s game 0-for-9 on the season, but said his swing felt good in batting practice. “I was looking heater; the changeup stayed up, I was able to get the barrel on it,” said Adams, of his home run.

RHP Michael Wacha gave up a first-inning home run to Todd Frazier, but not much after that on Saturday. He allowed only one run and five hits, with a walk and two strikeouts. Wacha pitched through trouble, limiting the Reds to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Most encouraging was his curveball, a pitch Wacha hasn’t had much confidence in.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal entered Saturday’s game with one out in the eighth inning. He finished with 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn his second save of the season. “He had five days that he hadn’t thrown,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Rosenthal. “He was pretty efficient. He was fresh enough to pick up some extra pitches.”

C Yadier Molina entered Saturday’s game 0-for-10 on the season. But, he went 2-for-4 with a RBI, which came in the ninth inning of a tight game. “Yadi’s working his way through it,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “That was a big (hit) right there at the end. He just needed some positive reinforcement.”