FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 12, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Matt Adams hit his first home run of the season on Saturday, and it came off National League Cy Young Award runner-up Johnny Cueto. Adams entered Saturday’s game 0-for-9 on the season, but said his swing felt good in batting practice. “I was looking heater; the changeup stayed up, I was able to get the barrel on it,” said Adams, of his home run.

RHP Michael Wacha gave up a first-inning home run to Todd Frazier, but not much after that on Saturday. He allowed only one run and five hits, with a walk and two strikeouts. Wacha pitched through trouble, limiting the Reds to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Most encouraging was his curveball, a pitch Wacha hasn’t had much confidence in.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal entered Saturday’s game with one out in the eighth inning. He finished with 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn his second save of the season. “He had five days that he hadn’t thrown,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Rosenthal. “He was pretty efficient. He was fresh enough to pick up some extra pitches.”

C Yadier Molina entered Saturday’s game 0-for-10 on the season. But, he went 2-for-4 with a RBI, which came in the ninth inning of a tight game. “Yadi’s working his way through it,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “That was a big (hit) right there at the end. He just needed some positive reinforcement.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.