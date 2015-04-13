C Tony Cruz was expected to rejoin the Cardinals on Sunday and be activated for their home opener on Monday. Cruz was placed on the three-day paternity list on Friday to attend the birth of his daughter. Minor league journeyman backstop Ed Easley was called up to spell Cruz as C Yadier Molina’s backup.

3B Matt Carpenter’s two-run home run in the 11th inning lifted the Cardinals to a 7-5, 11-inning win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. “I‘m finding a good balance,” said Carpenter, who launched a 3-2 pitch from Kevin Gregg for the eventual game-winner.

1B Matt Adams snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a solo home run in Saturday’s game. His reward was a day off on Sunday. Adams’ respite had more to do with getting Mark Reynolds some playing time. “Patch had a good day yesterday and you want to ride that out,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “But, you need to get him out while he’s feeling good about himself, too.”

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed two runs and four hits in six innings on Sunday with two walks and a career-high eight Ks. He allowed two runs and four hits in six innings for St. Louis, along with a career-high eight strikeouts. “I allowed two home runs, but I continued to compete,” said Martinez, via an interpreter. “I worked a lot with my changeup. Felt much better about it.”

SS Jhonny Peralta extended his hitting streak to eight games dating to last season. On Sunday he went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. His two-run, game-tying home run in the eighth helped the Cardinals beat the Reds, 7-5, in 11 innings.

RHP Carlos Villanueva earned the victory on Sunday with two scoreless innings, giving the Cardinals a chance to earn a 7-5, 11-innning win at Cincinnati. Villanueva never gave in to Reds batters, allowing one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. “I‘m trying to be more efficient,” he said.

1B Mark Reynolds started on Sunday in place of Matt Adams. “We needed to get Mark Reynolds some at bats,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “We have to get guys like that who are going to be a big part of our club some at-bats. You can’t let them sit too long. We got him in on defense yesterday. We want to keep him engaged and let him feel like he’s a contributor.” Reynolds, who hit 20 or more homers each of the past seven seasons, hit .132 with two homers and six RBIs this spring.