St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
April 16, 2015 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Lance Lynn has had Milwaukee’s number during his career. He is 6-2 and was 2-0 last season. Lynn won the 50th game of his career Wednesday night and is also 13-2 in his career in April, the best record in MLB since 2012.

3B Matt Carpenter had a single and a double Wednesday night against Milwaukee, and the two-bagger drove in the Cardinals’ final run in their 4-2 victory. Carpenter has two hits in three consecutive games and has hit safely in five of the seven games played this season. All five have been multi-hit games.

LF Matt Holliday extended his hitting streak to seven games (9-for-27, .333) with a two-run single in the first inning of the 4-2 victory over Milwaukee. He has two multi-hit games in the streak and has also walked in five of the seven games, including one against the Brewers Wednesday.

RHP John Lackey and the Cardinals lost to Cincinnati 5-4 on April 10 as he allowed a pair of Joey Votto two-run homers. Lackey allowed only two other hits in his six innings of work and the Reds had a batting average of .190 in the game. He is nine strikeouts shy of 1,800 for his career. Acquired in a trade from Boston last season, Lackey made his debut against the Brewers on Aug. 3 as the Cardinals won, 3-2, and he allowed just two runs in seven innings.

C Yadier Molina entered Wednesday’s game hitting .143 (3-for-21), but came out of the game at .240 after getting hits in his first three at-bats before flying out in his final plate appearance. Molina is 6-for-15 in his last four games. His last three-hit game was on Sept. 14 against Colorado.

LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and April 15. If that goes well, he could throw batting practice April 17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
