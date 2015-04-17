RHP Michael Wacha draws the start Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series in Busch Stadium against Cincinnati. Wacha beat the Reds and their ace, RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-1 on Saturday, pitching into the seventh inning as Cincinnati made a spate of early outs. Wacha is 7-1 with a 2.31 career ERA in 15 starts at Busch Stadium, and he is 2-1, 2.15 in seven career outings against the Reds.

RHP John Lackey pitched through jams in the third, fourth and fifth innings to keep the game scoreless and was rewarded with his first win of the year. Lackey fanned eight in seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and a walk. He threw 75 of his 105 pitches for strikes, hitting spots with his fastball and then getting Milwaukee to bite on breaking balls in the dirt.

C Yadier Molina has caught every inning of the season’s first eight games, following up a night game by starting in the day game less than 15 hours later and going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Molina is hitting .421 over his past five games, and while his power might be slow to return, he is stinging the ball with authority up the middle.

SS Jhonny Peralta is locked in offensively. He picked up two more hits Thursday to push his hitting streak to 11 games, dating back to 2014. Peralta really loves Brewers pitching, having posted a .351 average in 27 career games and 114 at-bats against them. He is 12-of-33 (.364) this season and rarely looks fooled at the plate.

1B Mark Reynolds got a start in place of Matt Adams and recorded his first multi-hit game as a Cardinal, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the sixth inning. Reynolds is 3-for-9 with St. Louis, and he could force himself into some more playing time should Adams continue to struggle at his present .167 clip.