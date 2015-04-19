OF Randal Grichuk (back strain) will go on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, according to manager Mike Matheny. Grichuk was injured while doing a workout in the weight room. He’s had back problems before while climbing through the Angels’ and Cardinals’ systems to the majors. Grichuk is 2-for-10 in six games with a home run and two RBIs.

RHP Carlos Martinez displayed good command and a subtlety he lacked at times as a reliever in earning his first win Saturday. Martinez allowed only three hits, two walks and a run in six innings, fanning four. More importantly, he showed he could add and subtract from pitches, enabling him to keep Cincinnati hitters off-balance and pick up a spate of early outs.

INF Dean Anna will be called up Sunday to replace OF Randal Grichuk on the 25-man roster, according to manager Mike Matheny. Anna, the 2013 Pacific Coast League batting champion, lost a battle with Pete Kozma for the utility man spot on the Opening Day roster. His promotion gives St. Louis a left-handed bat on the bench it hasn’t had over the season’s first 10 games.

LF Matt Holliday (mid-back tightness) left Saturday’s game after doubling and scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Holliday was replaced by Peter Bourjos, who played in center field, moving Jon Jay over to left. Holliday has started the season 12-of-33 with six RBIs, and is 5-of-7 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Adam Wainwright gets the ball in Sunday night’s series and homestand finale. Wainwright is coming off a 5-4 loss Monday to Milwaukee, which pecked away at him for eight hits and five runs, three earned, over seven innings. The veteran dominated Cincinnati last year, pitching 15 scoreless innings in winning two early-season starts at the Great American Ballpark.

