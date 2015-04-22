RHP Mitch Harris was put on the roster Tuesday as he was called up from Triple-A Memphis. He did not pitch Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. He is bidding to become the first U.S. Navy graduate to pitch in the majors since 1921.

OF Peter Bourjos was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, and RHP Mitch Harris was called up from Triple-A Memphis. Bourjos played in seven games and is hitless in four at-bats this season.

OF Gary Brown was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted RHP Mitch Harris. Brown, 26, was hitting .160 with one RBI in nine games for Triple-A Memphis this season. He appeared in seven major league games for San Francisco last year, going 3-for-7 with an RBI.

RHP Lance Lynn made the start on Tuesday against the Nationals. He was 15-10 with an ERA of 2.74 in 33 starts last season. In his 100th career start, he allowed five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings and was not involved in the decision. “He was pretty good all the way through,” Matheny said of Lynn. “He didn’t get the offensive production that he is accustomed to.”

OF Matt Holliday had hits in the first 11 games of the season coming into Tuesday and then had four hits in four at bats with a walk. He is hitting .425 and has a 12-game hitting streak. “He is swinging the bat well. He is giving us an opportunity to make some things happen. He is not trying to do too much,” manager Mike Matheny said of Holliday.

RHP John Lackey will start on Wednesday in Washington. He was 3-3 for St. Louis and 11-7 for Boston last season. Lackey has 1,799 career strikeouts and is 72-67 on the road in his career.