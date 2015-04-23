RHP Mitch Harris was called up Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis. He is bidding to become the first Navy graduate to appear in the majors since Nemo Gaines with the Washington Senators in 1921. “I am always excited to watch a young guy come up,” said manager Mike Matheny. “This is extra special in terms of what he has able to do to serve his country.” Harris was drafted in 2008 by the Cardinals but did not begin his pro baseball career until 2013 due to his military service. “He comes down to him getting outs and doing his job,” Matheny said. “People are excited about what he has been able to do. It is a big deal. It is a big deal to us. It is a big deal to him and his family.” Harris did not pitch Tuesday or Wednesday. “Maybe tomorrow,” he told friends outside the St. Louis clubhouse after the Wednesday game, won by St. Louis 7-5.

INF Kolten Wong had three hits Tuesday and also had three hits Wednesday, with a two-run homer in the second and an RBI double that broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth. He also made two great plays in the field. So what does he enjoy more? “Definitely defense. Defense is a lot of fun,” said Wong, standing by his locker. “That is when you are having a good time playing backyard baseball. Today was my night. I was able to contribute to the win.” Wong ranged to his right and threw out Washington third baseman Yunel Escobar from short center field to end the fifth inning. Then he threw out slow-footed catcher Wilson Ramos on a similar play to begin the last of the sixth. “Two of the better defensive plays we have seen at second base,” said Mike Matheny, the St. Louis manager. “He has incredible range. He had a huge day.”

RHP Michael Wacha will start in the series finale on Thursday against the Nationals. He has faced the Nationals twice in his career. He had a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth in St. Louis against Washington on Sept. 24, 2013, when Ryan Zimmerman had an infield single to break up the no-hit bid. Wacha was tagged with the loss last year at Washington. He is 3-6 on the road in his career with an ERA of 3.87 in 16 games, with 14 starts.

OF Matt Holliday had at least one hit in the first 12 games of the season. He had four hits and a walk on Tuesday and his hit tied the game in the ninth at 1-1. But his streak came to an end Wednesday as he was hitless in four at-bats. It was the longest hitting streak in MLB.

RHP John Lackey made the start on Wednesday in Washington. He got the 1,800th strikeout of his career when he fanned Ian Desmond for the first out in the last of the first. Lackey had an off night however as he gave up eight hits and five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings against Washington. It was the worst outing of the year for the St. Louis starting staff but Lackey did not figure in the decision as the Cardinals won, 7-5. “They have thrown the ball well,” manager Mike Matheny said of his starters. “They take a lot of pride in how they (compete). We call that healthy competition.”