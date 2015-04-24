FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 25, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tony Cruz, making his first start and appearance of the season, picked up his first hit, a seventh-inning single, in addition to calling a stellar game for RHP Michael Wacha. “He called a great game back there,” Wacha said. “I fully trust in his calls.”

3B Matt Carpenter increased his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-hit effort Thursday, leading off the game with a double and scoring the Cardinals’ first run by scoring on a wild pitch. Carpenter is fourth in the National League with a .386 average and has reached base in all 14 games.

2B Kolten Wong finally cooled off, going 0-for-4 on the day. He had collected six hits in the first two games of the series.

1B Matt Adams continues to crush Nationals pitching, and his sixth-inning RBI single was the game winner Thursday. In 12 career games against Washington, Adams is hitting .372 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

RHP Carlos Martinez will make his 13th career appearance against the Brewers on Friday, but just his second start. All 11 of his appearances in relief against Milwaukee were scoreless, but in his lone start against the Brewers, on July 13 last year, he gave up four runs in four innings of work.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
