OF Peter Bourjos was activated from the paternity list prior to the game Friday night. Bourjos’ wife, Ashley-Grace, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. Bourjos has yet to get a hit this season, but has a walk and three stolen bases with two runs scored in seven games.

3B Matt Carpenter extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single leadoff single in the fifth. Carpenter had two hits Friday, including a ground-rule double in the seventh. He is batting .426 during that streak with 11 runs scored, nine doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

INF Dean Anna was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Friday after the Cardinals reinstated INF Peter Bourjos from the paternity list. Anna was brought up to St. Louis on April 19, when OF Randal Grichuk went on the 15-day disabled list, but had just one at-bat. Anna was batting .393 with two doubles and two RBIs for Memphis when he was called up.

C Yadier Molina left the game after being struck by a foul tip in the fourth inning Friday. The move was precautionary and Molina is considered day-to-day. Molina has started 14 of the Cardinals’ first 15 games this season and came into the game batting .306 with seven RBIs.