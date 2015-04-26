RHP Mitch Harris made his major League debut on Saturday for the Cardinals, relieving Adam Wainwright in the fifth inning. He is the first U.S. Naval Academy graduate to appear in the Majors since Nemo Gaines appeared with the Washington Senators in 1921.

3B Matt Carpenter singled on Saturday and is now riding a 12-game hitting streak. He is hitting .423 with 3 HR and 10 RBI over that 12-game span.

LF Matt Holliday hit his first home run of the season, a three-run homer to the opposite field. He has reached base safely in every game this season, and owns a .478 OBP.

C Yadier Molina (right knee soreness) was out of the lineup Saturday night, a night after taking a foul tip off his right knee protector. He has been dealing with soreness in the same knee for over a week, and the night off was a precautionary measure. Molina is currently listed as day-to-day.

RHP Adam Wainwright is now 12-8 with a 2.32 ERA lifetime against the Brewers. He had an abbreviated start Saturday night, exiting in the fifth inning with a left ankle injury, which will be reevaluated by team physicians on Monday.

RHP Adam Wainwright (left ankle) left Saturday’s game in the fifth inning. The extent of the injury is currently unknown, and the Cardinals expect to know more after Wainwright is reevaluated on Monday.