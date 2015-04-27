C Cody Stanley was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Memphis after the Cardinals placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the disabled list. Stanley will provide insurance for the next few days while Yadier Molina recovers from a bruised right knee suffered Friday in Milwaukee.

3B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 with a walk Sunday, snapping his hitting streak after 12 games. Carpenter went 12-for-26 at the plate during the streak with 10 doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. It was longest active streak in baseball and tied him for the longest in the NL this season with teammate Matt Holliday. He has reached base in all 17 of the Cardinals’ games this season.

C Yadier Molina sat out for the second straight day while he recovers from a bruised right knee. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was optimistic that Molina would only need a few days to fully recover from the injury, suffered Friday when he took a foul tip off the knee.

RHP Adam Wainwright was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday morning after suffering a low left ankle injury that forced him from his start Saturday after just four innings. He’ll undergo an MRI Monday in St. Louis. Wainwright is 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts this season.

RF Jason Heyward left the game Sunday with groin tightness after fielding Gerardo Parra’s RBI triple in the third inning. Manager Mike Matheny said he didn’t anticipate Hayward needing to miss significant time or to have to go on the disabled list.