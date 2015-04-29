3B Matt Carpenter moved to the No. 2 spot in the lineup after leading off in his last 174 games, dating back to the 2014 season’s beginning. However, it was business as usual for him as he went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a triple. Carpenter’s 12 doubles in the first 19 games represent a franchise record. His 14 multi-hit games lead the majors.

RHP Michael Wacha didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday night, but the offense picked him up by scoring 11 runs in his fourth consecutive win. Wacha gave up six hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and whiffing four. He had command issues at times but was able to keep Philadelphia from stringing together a truly big inning that might have changed the outcome. Wacha also helped himself with two RBIs.

RHP Carlos Martinez will try to continue his impressive opening to the season when he faces Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Martinez fired seven shutout innings Friday night in a 3-0 win at Milwaukee, overpowering Brewers hitters with his fastball as he recorded eight strikeouts. He owns one career win against the Phillies, logging five innings in a June 22, 2014, start to bag a 5-3 decision.

LF Matt Holliday banged out three hits and scored twice before leaving for a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth. Holliday upped his average to a blistering .383, and he has reached base safely in all 18 of his games this year. Holliday’s on-base percentage is a staggering .500, as he has 14 walks.

RF Jason Heyward (hamstring) was back in the lineup Tuesday night after not starting Monday evening. Heyward dropped down from the second spot to the sixth position as manager Mike Matheny authored a lineup shakeup that changed half the batting order around. Heyward struggled to find his form in the season’s first three weeks, entering play Tuesday with a .205 average, but he reached base four times and scored twice in the 11-5 win over the Phillies.