C Cody Stanley is heading back to Triple-A Memphis to make room for LHP Tim Cooney on the roster. Stanley pinch-hit in three games, going 1-for-3, and said after Wednesday night’s game that his five-day taste of the majors will leave him more energized for his return to more playing time in the Pacific Coast League. The Cardinals are back to a more traditional two-catcher roster.

LHP Tim Cooney will make his MLB debut Thursday when he starts the finale of a four-game series with Philadelphia. Cooney was 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Memphis, fanning 14 in 17 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Cooney, who can put hitters away with a sharp breaking ball, has a strikeout-walk ratio of nearly 4-1 in his 385 1/3 minor league innings.

CF Peter Bourjos got a start Wednesday night against RHP Aaron Harang as manager Mike Matheny looked to exploit a good matchup. While Bourjos entered the night hitting just .100 in 10 at-bats, he came into the game 7-for-15 in his career against Harang with a homer and four RBIs. Bourjos went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and also made a big running catch in the seventh to deny 2B Chase Utley extra bases and an RBI.

2B Kolten Wong was brilliant defensively, setting an MLB high this year with 10 assists. He took three hits away from 1B Ryan Howard while playing him 10 to 15 steps on the outfield grass, and also added two hits with the bat to stretch his hitting streak to six games. Wong was involved in both St. Louis rallies.

RHP Carlos Martinez won for the third straight start, giving up six hits and two runs in six innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Martinez continues to flash impressive velocity, throwing as hard as 96 mph, but is mastering the art of saving it for key spots. By dialing down to 92 mph consistently and throwing secondary pitches for strikes, he’s becoming a more complete pitcher.