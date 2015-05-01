LHP Tim Cooney endured a tough major league debut, unable to complete the third inning as he struggled with fastball accuracy. Cooney threw only 28 of his 52 pitches for strikes and allowed three runs on seven hits over 2 1/3 innings. That puts his chances of making a Tuesday night start against the Chicago Cubs, who have a much better lineup than Philadelphia, in some jeopardy.

RHP Lance Lynn gets the start Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series in Busch Stadium against Pittsburgh. Lynn is coming off his worst outing of the young season, losing 6-3 in Milwaukee on Sunday, when he was touched for 10 hits and six runs over five innings. Lynn is 5-3 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 career games (13 starts) against the Pirates, and was 1-1 in four starts against them last year.

SS Jhonny Peralta didn’t start Thursday after playing the season’s first 20 games, as manager Mike Matheny gave Pete Kozma a game at shortstop. Peralta got off to a good start this year, hitting .316 with two homers and 11 RBIs in the month while playing his usual sound defense. He knocked in a run Wednesday during the Cardinals’ 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles tendon) underwent successful surgery Thursday morning after sustaining a season-ending injury Saturday night in Milwaukee. Wainwright, who went 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts this year, will need nine to 12 months of recovery time. That timetable could force him to miss the first few weeks of the 2016 season if his rehab is more extensive than anticipated. The Cardinals transferred him to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Tim Cooney.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) threw 54 pitches over five innings Thursday in a simulated game and reported no setbacks, according to Cardinals GM John Mozeliak. Garcia is scheduled to throw again Tuesday, and if things go well, a rehab assignment could be next on the agenda for him. The team hopes he could fill a spot in the rotation left open by RHP Adam Wainwright’s season-ending foot injury.