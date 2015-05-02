OF Tommy Pham (left quadriceps) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day DL Friday so that the team could add Socolovich to the roster. Pham led the team in RBI early in spring training before suffering another of the untimely injuries that have blocked his path up the organizational ladder. It’s not known when Pham will be able to return to action.

LHP Tim Cooney was optioned to Memphis after an unsuccessful MLB debut Thursday. Cooney gave up seven hits, a walk and three runs in 2 1/3 innings, fanning three and throwing just 28 strikes out of 52 pitches. The team was hoping that Cooney could provide short-term help as it tries to replace ace Adam Wainwright, but it will have to move in another direction based on his difficulty against MLB’s worst offensive team.

RHP Lance Lynn made a 180-degree turnaround from his awful outing in Milwaukee on Sunday, fanning 10 hitters in a game for the eighth time in his career on Friday night. Lynn gave up just four hits and a run while walking one, but settled for a no-decision. However, his ability to wriggle out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth and not allow another run after giving one up before filling the bases saved the game for St. Louis.

RHP John Lackey makes just the third start of his career against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Lackey is coming off a 4-1 loss Monday night to Cole Hamels and Philadelphia, working 6 2/3 scoreless innings before giving up three two-out runs in the seventh that cost him the game. Lackey is 1-1 in his career against the Pirates, beating them on Aug. 25 in PNC Park 3-2.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was purchased from Triple-A Memphis for his first MLB stint since 2012, when he pitched in six games apiece for Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs. Socolovich worked 12 2/3 scoreless innings over seven outings for Memphis, allowing only five hits and whiffing nine. He’ll offer a fresh arm to a bullpen taxed for 6 2/3 innings in Thursday’s win over Philadelphia.