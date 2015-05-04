RHP Sam Tuivailala was called up from Triple-A Memphis to replace RHP Jordan Walden on the roster. Tuivalala, whose fastball has touched 100 mph, enjoyed eight scoreless outings for the Redbirds this year, fanning 12 over nine innings. He pitched two innings Sunday, giving up a solo homer to Pedro Alvarez in the 12th before working a clean 13th and registering a strikeout.

RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep inflammation) landed on the 15-day DL Sunday. Walden complained of stiffness while trying to warm up during the eighth inning Saturday and shut it down right away. Further tests revealed the specific injury. Serving primarily as an eighth-inning setup option, Walden was 0-1 with an 0.87 ERA in 12 outings and 10 1/3 innings.

RHP Michael Wacha was denied his fifth straight win by Trevor Rosenthal’s first blown save of the year, but turned in his fourth excellent outing. Wacha gave up just five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two. Throwing 70 of 100 pitches for strikes, Wacha mixed his speeds well and kept Pittsburgh off-balance.

RHP Carlos Martinez tries to notch his fourth straight win Monday night when he starts the opener of a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Martinez notched a 5-2 victory against Philadelphia Wednesday night, pitching six solid innings. The young right-hander has made 10 relief appearances in his career against the Cubs with no record, permitting three runs over 10 1/3 innings.

LHP Tyler Lyons will be called up from Memphis to get the start Tuesday night when St. Louis hosts the Cubs. Lyons is 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in four starts for the Redbirds despite allowing 28 hits and six walks in 21 2/3 innings. Lyons is 2-8 in stints with the Cardinals the last two years, winning his first two MLB starts in 2013 and then dropping his last eight decisions.