RHP Sam Tuivailala appears to be the odd man out in the bullpen due to Lyons’ arrival for Tuesday night’s game. Tuivailala was seen packing his bags in the clubhouse after Monday night’s game, a sign that he probably is headed back to Memphis. He worked two innings in Sunday’s 14-inning win over Pittsburgh.

3B Matt Carpenter was back in the lineup, a day after being removed from the game with Pittsburgh due to lightheadedness that was brought on by dehydration. On Monday, he was 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, a rare hitless game for the guy who has arguably been the best player at his position in baseball this year.

RHP Carlos Martinez regressed back to the guy who tries to throw baseballs through walls after walking the bases loaded in the first inning, and the results were just ugly. Martinez allowed nine hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, with four walks and four strikeouts. Manager Mike Matheny referred to the outing as a blip, though, and said Martinez can learn from it if he reflects on it properly.

LHP Tyler Lyons will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis to make the start against Chicago. Lyons is 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in four starts for the Redbirds. He has yielded 28 hits and six walks in 21 2/3 innings while fanning 26. Lyons’ last start against the Cubs last year was a disaster, as he allowed nine runs in four innings on May 12 and then landed on the DL. He’s 2-8 in his career over 23 outings, 12 as a starter.

1B Mark Reynolds belted the fourth grand slam of his career in the first inning, enabling St. Louis to chop a 5-0 deficit down to a run. Reynolds reached base two other times, helping fuel rallies in the sixth and seventh inning, and also made a spate of nice defensive plays, including a diving stop that denied Chris Coghlan a leadoff single in the eighth.