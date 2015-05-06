RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Tuivailala appeared in one game with St. Louis, allowing one run in two innings Sunday.

RHP Lance Lynn gets the call Wednesday night for game three of the four-game series with Chicago. Lynn has pitched well but received little run support, getting only 10 runs with which to work in his five outings. He fanned 10 in seven innings Friday night against Pittsburgh but settled for a no-decision in his team’s 2-1, 10-inning win. Lynn ate a 2-0 loss on April 8 in Wrigley Field despite giving up just six hits in six-plus innings.

LHP Tyler Lyons, recalled from Triple-A Memphis, failed to make it through the fifth inning, although the busy St. Louis bullpen bailed him out with 4 2/3 scoreless innings of work. Lyons fanned seven and walked two in his start, but needed 96 pitches to get his outs as he ran up a bunch of deep counts. Lyons allowed six hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He could start Sunday’s series finale in Pittsburgh.

LHP Marco Gonzales, who could also be a candidate for the No. 5 spot, will start Saturday night for Triple-A Memphis. Gonzales wound up on the seven-day DL last month with a sore left pectoral muscle. Gonzales, who won two games last year in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be on a pitch count.

1B Dan Johnson signed a contract with the Cardinals’ organization and will play at Memphis. Johnson was just 2-for-29 with Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, but has a history of producing under late-season pressure. Johnson slugged critical homers for Tampa Bay in 2008 at Boston and in the 2011 regular season finale against the New York Yankees which helped the Rays claim playoff spots in both years.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) threw 70 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday and appears ready to start a rehab assignment on Sunday, as long as nothing goes wrong between now and then. Garcia was likely the team’s No. 5 starter late in spring training when he was disabled, continuing a four-year trend of injuries.