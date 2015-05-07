RHP Jordan Walden (shoulder) will sit out for six to 10 weeks, according to St. Louis GM John Mozeliak, but he doesn’t need surgery yet. Walden was 0-1 with a 0.87 ERA in 12 outings, serving primarily as Trevor Rosenthal’s setup man. The club hopes that Walden will heal by resting, but it is likely that Walden will be able to pitch again until after the All-Star break.

RHP Lance Lynn supplied St. Louis with a six-inning start it needed after the bullpen threw 32 innings over the previous six games, but he wasn’t effective enough to earn a win. Lynn (1-3) gave up eight hits and five runs with two walks and six strikeouts. He fell behind early and then gave up runs in innings immediately after the Cardinals scored, blunting momentum.

RHP John Lackey will take the mound Thursday when St. Louis closes its 11-game homestand. Lackey pitched Saturday, allowing just one run despite giving up six hits and three walks in six innings against Pittsburgh. It will be just his fourth career outing against Chicago, which beat him last September in Wrigley Field. Lackey is 1-1 in his career vs. the Cubs, with the win coming in 2004 when he pitched for the Angels.

C Yadier Molina rapped out two hits and drove in two runs against LHP Jon Lester, giving him 82 career RBIs against the Cubs. Molina is batting a robust .465 with nine RBIs in his last 11 games against Chicago at Busch Stadium. Since 2014, Molina has hit safely in 16 of 19 games vs. Cubs pitching.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Memphis. Garcia is slated to throw around 80 pitches in the game, and he could take a big step toward joining the Cardinals’ rotation later this season. Garcia landed on the disabled list March 27 as he was on the brink of winning the No. 5 spot in the rotation.