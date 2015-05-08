OF Randal Grichuk (back) will start a rehab assignment Friday at Cardinals extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Grichuk was injured last month doing a weight-room workout. He’ll get some at-bats with one or more of the team’s affiliates before he returns to the majors. At that point, St. Louis will reduce to 12 pitchers so that it can have Grichuk’s power bat available.

3B Matt Carpenter got the day off, as did LF Matt Holliday, as manager Mike Matheny gave his lineup mainstays a rest ahead of the team’s upcoming road trip to Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Carpenter and Holliday were a combined 1-for-28 against Thursday’s starter, Jake Arrieta, making the decision to sit them easier.

RHP Michael Wacha takes the ball Friday night when St. Louis opens a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh. Wacha blanked the Pirates over 6 2/3 innings on Sunday, but settled for a no-decision when Trevor Rosenthal blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning. Wacha is 1-0 in three career starts against Pittsburgh, a stat which doesn’t count his win in Game 4 of the 2013 NLDS.

RHP John Lackey gave the heavily-taxed bullpen a rest they sorely needed, soaking up 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. It was perhaps his best outing since joining the team at last year’s trade deadline, as he fanned 10 against just one walk and gave up only five hits. Lackey’s fastball touched 93 mph on several occasions and he also displayed a sharp slider, using it as a wipeout pitch often.

RF Jason Heyward bagged three hits and scored three runs, making him 11-for-24 with 10 runs in six games against Chicago. Heyward also stole his fourth base in the second inning, eventually scoring on Peter Bourjos’ triple. Heyward scored three runs on Wednesday night, marking the first time he’s scored three runs in consecutive games since 2010.