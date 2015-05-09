OF Peter Bourjos played his way into a platoon role with OF Jon Jay in center field. He started against a left-hander for the second time in three days Friday night and went 2-for-5 with two doubles in an 8-5 win at Pittsburgh. He extended his hitting streak to five games, going 8-for-18 (.444) in that span.

RHP Michael Wacha kept his record perfect at 5-0 by allowing three runs -- two earned -- and six hits in six innings. Three of Wacha’s win have come against National League Central opponents. He allowed more than one run for just the second time in six starts this season.

RHP Carlos Martinez (3-0, 3.64) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh in the middle game of the three-game series. Martinez has a 1.29 ERA in his two road starts this season while holding opponents to a .167 batting average. He is 0-1 with a 4.41 ERA against the Pirates in 10 career games, only one of which has been a start.

SS Jhonny Peralta extended his hitting streak to six games by hitting a long home run to center field to lead off the second inning, his fourth of the season. That was Peralta’s only hit in five at-bats.