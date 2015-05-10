2B Kolten Wong went 1-for-4 in Saturday night’s 7-6 loss at Pittsburgh to extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is 14-for-26 (.538) with two home runs and eight RBIs during the streak, raising his batting average to .336.

RHP Carlos Martinez (3-1) took his first loss of the season as he was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. In his last two starts, he has pitched nine innings and given up 14 runs and 16 hits.

LHP Tyler Lyons (0-0, 6.23) will start Sunday in the series finale. Lyons will be making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis and is 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA against the Pirates in two career starts.

1B/3B Mark Reynolds started at third base in Saturday night’s 7-6 loss at Pittsburgh in place of 3B Matt Carpenter, who is missing the three-game series with what the team is calling “extreme fatigue.” Reynolds went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout before being double switched out of the game in the eighth inning.