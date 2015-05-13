FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 14, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Jon Jay missed his second consecutive start due to a sore thumb. His status is day-to-day.

RHP Lance Lynn pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball to get the win Tuesday. Lynn walked four but struck out nine. “In big situations, he was able to find a way to get outs,” manager Mike Matheny said.

3B Matt Carpenter rejoined the team Tuesday after missing the three-game series in Pittsburgh due to extreme fatigue. Carpenter was hitless in his first three at-bats, but he doubled and scored in the seventh inning and hit an RBI single in the eighth. “He puts it on himself to have big at-bats in those situations,” manager Mike Matheny said.

SS Jhonny Peralta had two hits against his former team Tuesday. Peralta, who played for the Indians from 2003-10, has a nine-game hitting streak against Cleveland. He is batting .325 (13-for-40) with five doubles and six RBIs vs. the Indians in that span.

