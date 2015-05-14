FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 14, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Jon Jay continues to be bothered by a sore thumb. He was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, the second consecutive game he has missed.

3B Matt Carpenter came into Wednesday’s game hitting .346 vs. right-handers, but he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, striking out in two of his three at-bats against RHP Corey Kluber, who had 18 strikeouts in eight innings. “He was as good, if not better, than anybody I’ve ever faced in the big leagues,” said Carpenter.

RHP Michael Wacha will make his first career appearance against Cleveland when he starts Thursday’s game. Wacha is 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA in nine career starts in May, his lowest ERA of any month.

OF Matt Holliday was removed from Wednesday’s game after getting hit on the left elbow by a pitch from RHP Corey Kluber.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
