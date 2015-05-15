INF Xavier Scruggs has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis to replace OF Jon Jay, who was placed on the disabled list Thursday. At Memphis, Scruggs was hitting .229 with six home runs and 18 RBIs.

OF Jon Jay was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to May 10, due to left wrist tendinitis. Jay missed all three games of the Cleveland series.

RHP Michael Wacha escaped a 35-pitch first inning without giving up a run, and went on to pitch five innings, striking out a season-high seven batters, in Thursday’s game. “He was at 35 pitches after the first inning and at 60 pitches after two, but he was still able to stay in the game. A great job by him,” said Manager Mike Matheny.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s save Thursday was the 60th of his career. That ties him with Al Brazle and Joe Hoerner for eighth place on the Cardinals’ all-time list.

OF Matt Holliday was not in the original starting lineup Thursday after being forced out of Wednesday’s game when he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow in the first inning. However, Holliday lobbied with manager Mike Matheny, and was a late addition to Thursday’s lineup as the DH and went 0-for-3 with a walk.