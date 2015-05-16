OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) homered and went 2-for-3 in an extended spring training game Friday in Florida. That is apparently enough to get Grichuk back on the big league roster as Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said during Friday night’s game that Grichuk will likely be activated Saturday. The team will probably send out a pitcher to make room for Grichuk, who was disabled April 17.

1B Matt Adams didn’t start Friday night, stuck in the throes of a 1-for-26 slump which has dropped his average from .309 to .236. Adams was 1-for-21 on the team’s six-game road trip to Pittsburgh and Cleveland, with the one hit an infield single off former Cardinal Marc Rzepcynski in Tuesday night’s 8-3 win at Cleveland. Adams will probably sit Saturday with ace lefty David Price pitching for Detroit.

RHP Carlos Martinez had good stuff, tying a career high with eight strikeouts Friday night, but couldn’t get past five innings because his pitch count climbed to 103 by the time manager Mike Matheny pulled him. Martinez gave up seven hits and two runs, walking two. He threw at least 17 pitches in each of the first five innings, running up 11 two or three-ball counts.

LHP Tyler Lyons gets the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its interleague series with Detroit. It will be the first time Lyons has faced the Tigers and only his third assignment against an American League foe. Lyons was no-decisioned Sunday in Pittsburgh, giving up two runs in five-plus innings. It will be his third start since joining the Cardinals on May 5.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) made his second rehab start Friday night, pitching for Double-A Springfield at Northwest Arkansas. Garcia cruised through six innings, allowing six hits and two runs with no walks and six strikeouts while throwing 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes. It’s possible that Garcia’s next game could come for St. Louis at the New York Mets either Wednesday night or Thursday.