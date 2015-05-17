OF Xavier Scruggs was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Randal Grichuk. Scruggs was called up after Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss in Cleveland and picked up a pinch-hit at-bat during his two games, flying out to end the sixth inning Friday night. Scruggs figures to be back at some point before season’s end, particularly during the September/early October homestretch.

OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) was activated off the 15-day DL Saturday and placed in the lineup, hitting leadoff and going 2-for-4 with a walk. Grichuk was injured on April 17 during a weight room workout, missing 26 games. He went 6-for-10 in three games this week at extended spring training, cracking a homer Friday. Prior to his injury, he was 2-for-20 for the Cardinals, homering on April 10 in Cincinnati.

RHP Lance Lynn will take the ball Sunday night when St. Louis finishes its three-game interleague series with Detroit. Lynn is coming off an 8-3 win Tuesday night in Cleveland that saw him throw six shutout innings, fanning nine while allowing four hits and four walks. Lynn faced the Tigers on June 19, 2012, in Detroit, giving up five runs in five innings of a 6-3 loss. He’s 4-5, 3.46 in 15 career appearances against AL teams.

LHP Tyler Lyons couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning in his third and perhaps final start in place of injured ace Adam Wainwright. Lyons gave up seven hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings, issuing two walks and striking out five in Saturday’s game won by the Tigers in 10 innings.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) was back in St. Louis Saturday after a successful rehab start Friday night for Double-A Springfield. All signs point to Garcia getting the call for St. Louis in his next start, which could come Thursday at the New York Mets. With Lyons and Tim Cooney combining for four short starts, the Cardinals might look to Garcia as a more reliable option.