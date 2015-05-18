RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, giving the Cardinals a badly needed fresh arm for an overused bullpen. Tuivailala is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA over 12 games and 12 2/3 innings in Memphis, fanning 13 and walking two. Owner of a 100 mph fastball, Tuivailala was up with St. Louis briefly this season, pitching two innings and allowing one run May 3 against Pittsburgh.

RHP Lance Lynn gave an exhausted bullpen exactly what it needed Sunday night, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing most of the relievers a night off in a win. Lynn threw a season-high 119 pitches, 76 for strikes, and beat a fastball-hitting club with fastballs. He left after issuing his only walks of the game with one out in the eighth inning. “When you walk two in the eighth, it’s probably time,” he said of being pulled. RHP Seth Maness escaped the jam by inducing a double-play grounder.

LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after making three starts and getting three no-decisions and compiling a 5.54 ERA. Lyons displayed good stuff at times but failed to get deep into his games, putting more stress on a bullpen that didn’t need it. He worked just 3 2/3 innings Saturday, leaving after 80 pitches, seven hits and three runs.

RHP John Lackey gets the call Monday night when St. Louis starts a seven-game road trip at the New York Mets. Lackey is coming off a 2-0 loss Wednesday night in Cleveland, where he struggled to grip slick baseballs and walked five over 5 1/3 innings. He has faced the Mets only twice in his 12-year career, winning his second start on June 17, 2008.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) was officially designated the starting pitcher for Thursday’s game at the New York Mets. Garcia pitched well in his second and final rehab start Friday night for Double-A Springfield, walking none in a six-inning stint and fanning six. Garcia threw 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes, giving up six hits and two runs to a Northwest Arkansas lineup that included former teammate Rafael Furcal.