RHP Michael Wacha will look to remain unbeaten when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Wacha didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over the Indians. While the five innings were a season low for Wacha, he allowed one run or fewer for the fifth time in seven starts while tying his season high for strikeouts. He ranks seventh in the National League in ERA at 2.06. Wacha is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets last June 17, when he gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in the Cardinals’ 5-2 victory.

RHP John Lackey pitched a gem Monday night but didn’t factor into the decision as the Cardinals fell to the Mets 2-1 in 14 innings. Lackey allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six over seven innings. He threw just 76 pitches in becoming the first Cardinals pitcher in almost 10 years to throw seven innings in 76 pitches or fewer. LHP Mark Mulder threw 73 pitches over seven innings on July 8, 2005. Lackey is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts this month, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.21 to 2.96. He is 2-2 this season with 36 strikeouts in a team-high 51 2/3 innings.

C Yadier Molina continued to swing a hot bat Monday, when he went 3-for-5 in the Cardinals’ 2-1, 14-inning loss to the Mets. It was the third straight multi-hit game for Molina, who singled in the second, seventh and ninth innings. He is batting .359 (23-for-64) this month, during which he has raised his overall average from .246 to .302. He has no homers and 15 RBIs in 129 at-bats.

INF Scott Moore was released by the Cardinals from their Triple-A Memphis affiliate on Monday. Moore was batting just .175 with two homers, 12 RBIs and 37 strikeouts in 114 at-bats for Memphis. He spent all of last season with Memphis and last appeared in the majors with the Houston Astros in 2012. Moore is a lifetime .242 hitter in 142 major league games dating back to 2006.