OF Randal Grichuk had one of his best games as a big leaguer Tuesday, when he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the Cardinals’ 10-2 win over the Mets. Grichuk doubled home a run in the first, tripled and scored in the third and delivered a two-run double in the fifth. The three hits tie a career high for Grichuk, who also had three hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 2, 2014. He is the first Cardinals player to collect three extra-base hits in a game since LF Matt Holliday had three hits against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 11, 2014. Grichuk is batting .269 with one homer and five RBIs in 26 at-bats this season.

OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) swung in the batting cages Tuesday. Manager Mike Matheny said Jay, who went on the disabled list May 11 (retroactive to May 10), is feeling much better and could be activated as soon as he is eligible on May 25. Jay is hitting .248 with six RBIs in 30 games.

RHP Michael Wacha remained unbeaten and moved into a tie for the National League lead in wins Tuesday night.

RHP Carlos Martinez will look to snap a three-start skid when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Martinez lost his second straight start last Friday, when he gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings as the Cardinals fell to the Detroit Tigers, 10-4. In three starts this month, Martinez is 0-2 with a 10.29 ERA as his overall ERA has soared from 1.73 to 4.72. Martinez has allowed an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings over three appearances (one start) against the Mets, who were the opponent for his second big league start last June 16. He didn’t factor into the decision after allowing an unearned run over four innings in the Cardinals’ 6-2 win.