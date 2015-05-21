OF Randal Grichuk did something no Cardinals player accomplished in almost 63 years Wednesday, when he doubled and tripled in St. Louis’ 9-0 win over the Mets. Grichuk, who doubled twice and tripled Tuesday, is the first Cardinals player to double and triple in consecutive games since Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst did it on June 23-24, 1952. Overall this season, Grichuk is hitting .290 with eight extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples and one homer) and six RBIs in just 31 at-bats.

RHP Carlos Martinez snapped out of his May slump Wednesday night, when he threw 6 1/3 innings of four-hit ball and earned the win as the Cardinals cruised past the Mets 9-0. Martinez was tagged for 16 runs in 14 innings over his previous three starts but was threatened just once Wednesday. The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the third before Martinez got LF Michael Cuddyer to line out to center and 2B Daniel Murphy to ground out to short. Martinez walked two and struck out five as he improved to 4-2 and lowered his ERA to 4.08.

LF Matt Holliday went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run Wednesday as the Cardinals routed the Mets 9-0. Holliday singled in the first and third before delivering an RBI single and coming around to score in the Cardinals’ six-run fourth inning. He has reached base in all 38 games he has played in this year, the longest streak to open a season since ex-Cardinals 1B Albert Pujols reached base in his first 42 games in 2008. Holliday is batting .328 with three homers, 23 RBI and a .442 on-base percentage.

LHP Jaime Garcia will make his first start in the major leagues in 11 months Thursday afternoon, when he will be activated from the disabled list to take the mound for the Cardinals in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Garcia last pitched for the Cardinals last June 20. He was placed on the disabled list two days later and underwent surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome on July 10. Garcia was 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA in two rehab starts, one apiece at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, this year. Garcia is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on Sept. 4, 2012, when Garcia earned the win after allowing an unearned run over 7 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 5-1 victory.