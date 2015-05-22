RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis prior to the Cardinals’ 5-0 loss to the Mets on Thursday afternoon. Tuivailala is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three appearances spread out over two trips to the majors this season. He took the loss in Monday’s series opener against the Mets, when he walked the only two batters he faced in the 14th inning of a 2-1 defeat, but threw a shutout ninth inning in the Cardinals’ 9-2 win on Tuesday. He unveiled a cutter in that game and is expected to further refine it at Memphis, where he returns to a 2-0 record, three saves and a 2.13 ERA in 12 games.

RHP Lance Lynn will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kaufman Stadium. Lynn earned the win Sunday, when he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over a season-high 7 1/3 innings as the Cardinals edged the Detroit Tigers, 2-1. It was the third time in four starts this month that Lynn has allowed one run or less. He has a 2.39 ERA in May, during which he’s lowered his overall ERA from 3.63 to 2.96. Lynn is 0-0 with a 5.84 ERA in two career starts against the Royals. He last opposed the Royals on May 29, 2013, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in the Cardinals’ 5-3 win.

LF Matt Holliday sat out the Cardinals’ 5-0 loss to the Mets on Thursday. Manager Mike Matheny said it was a planned day off for Holliday, who had played in 38 of the Cardinals’ first 40 games, including 12 straight prior to Thursday. Holliday has reached base safely in every game he’s played this year, which is the longest streak to open a season since ex-Cardinals 1B Albert Pujols opened 2008 by reaching base in his first 42 games. Holliday is batting .328 with three homers, 23 RBI and a .442 on-base percentage.

RHP Jaime Garcia was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday, when he made his season debut and took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three over seven innings as the Cardinals fell to the Mets, 5-0. Garcia issued a walk apiece in the first five innings and had just one 1-2-3 inning -- the seventh -- but wriggled out of jams by getting the Mets to hit into four double plays. It was the first big league appearance for Garcia since June 20, 2014. Two days before, he was placed on the disabled list and less than a month before he underwent thoracic outlet surgery. He was sidelined this season by left shoulder inflammation.