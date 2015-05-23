OF Jon Jay is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. “I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s on track but he feels pretty good,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s working to get stronger and everything’s feeling good.”

RHP Lance Lynn was visited by the trainer and manager Mike Matheny seven pitches into the game. Lynn had a back cramp, but remained in the game. “Something didn’t look right,” Matheny said. “He said he didn’t feel anything. It seemed to get better as he went on. We’re good with what he gave us. He should be alright. He said he felt a cramp. He just felt it early on but he didn’t feel it pitching, just moving around out there. I think you saw him throw to second and wince there. It was just while he was moving around and not while he was pitching.” Lynn said he felt it before the game. “Different things pop up,” Lynn said. “It’s the first time this has happened. We’ll get it fixed and get going again.”

2B Kolten Wong batted first for only the sixth time this season. He singled in the third, extending his hitting streak to six games, and walked twice. He is hitting .310 with a .363 on-base percentage.

DH Matt Holliday was hit by a pitch in the eighth. He has reached base safely in his first 39 games this season.

RHP John Lackey, who starts Saturday, is 18-12 with a 3.34 ERA in 40 games, 39 of them starts, in interleague play. He is 3-4 with a 3.54 ERA against the Royals in 10 starts.