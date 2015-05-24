RHP Michael Wacha goes for his seventh victory Sunday in the series finale at Kansas City. Wacha is the only major league pitcher with an active six-game winning streak. He has enjoyed a support of 6.75 runs per game in his eight starts.

LF Matt Holliday was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. He has reached base in 40 straight games to begin the season. The club record to reach base to start the season is 42 straight, set by Albert Pujols in 2008.

RHP John Lackey took the loss on Saturday and dropped to 3-5 against the Royals. His last victory over the Royals was July 27, 2011, when he was the Angels.

RF Jason Heyward was not in the Cardinals lineup Saturday night because of tightness in his hip. He had started 39 games in right. “He had it last night after the game,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It kind of tightened up as the game went on. We’ll just keep an eye on him.”