3B Matt Carpenter, who hit a two-run homer and scored two runs, reached a couple of milestones Sunday. He has 500 career hits and 300 runs in less than four years in the majors. “He’s just a pro,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re just a big fan of how he goes about his work. How he respects the game.”

2B Kolten Wong extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching his career best. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, while scoring a pair of runs. “That’s what a guy at the top of the lineup should be doing,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. Wong batted leadoff for the eighth time this season. “We don’t commit to anything long term,” Matheny said of keeping Wong there. “We like what he’s doing right now. He’s an exciting player.”

RHP Michael Wacha became the first seven-game winner in the National League when he beat the Royals 6-1 Sunday. Wacha held the Royals, who top the majors with a .287 batting average, to five hits, all singles, and the run was unearned. “We just continue to watch him improve,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Watch him throw a 3-1 breaking ball today, that he didn’t have a year ago. Just the confidence he has in all of his pitches is fun to watch right now.”

RHP Carlos Martinez will make his first career start Monday against the Diamondbacks, but made three relief appearances against them last year. The Cardinals are 6-2 in Martinez’s eight starts this season.

LF Matt Holliday’s batting practice swings were not pain free as he was a late scratch from the Cardinals lineup Sunday, which caused wholesale changes in the lineup.

OF Jayson Heyward missed his second straight game with hip tightness.