CF Jon Jay (left wrist) is heading for Class A Peoria and what the team hopes will be a brief rehab assignment. The plan is for Jay, who was disabled May 11, to play two or three games in the Midwest League before returning to the roster for a weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jay is batting .248 with no homers and six RBIs in 101 at-bats.

RHP Carlos Martinez worked seven shutout innings Monday and left with a 2-0 lead, but Kevin Siegrist coughed it up with a game-tying two-run homer off Mark Trumbo’s bat. Still, it was an excellent outing for Martinez, who tied his career high with eight strikeouts and displayed the ability to mix three pitches for strikes. Martinez lowered his ERA to 3.54 and hasn’t been scored on in his last two starts, covering 13 2/3 innings.

LHP Marco Gonzales (left pectoral muscle) was scratched from his Monday start for Triple-A Memphis and will be examined by the Cardinals’ medical staff early this week. Gonzales, who nearly made the team out of spring training, last pitched on Tuesday, giving up just one run over six innings while fanning seven. He missed a pair of starts in late April and early May with the same injury.

LF Matt Holliday (left forearm contusion) returned to the lineup Monday, going 2-for-5 and extending his season-opening streak of reaching base to 41 games, one off the club record held by Albert Pujols (2008). Holliday was scratched Sunday after being hit in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s rain-shortened 3-2 loss in Kansas City by a breaking ball from Edinson Volquez.

RF Jason Heyward (left hip) was back in the lineup Monday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Heyward didn’t play in the final two games of the Kansas City series as the Cardinals didn’t want to take a chance with him running around the rain-soaked Kauffman Stadium outfield.

LHP Jaime Garcia makes his second start since returning from the disabled list Tuesday night in the second of a three-game series with Arizona. Garcia worked seven innings in a 5-0 loss Thursday at the New York Mets, giving up just two runs off five hits while walking five and fanning three. In his career against the Diamondbacks, Garcia is 3-0, 2.16 in three starts, including a 6-1 win on April 4, 2013 in Phoenix.