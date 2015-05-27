CF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) started a rehab assignment Tuesday night for Class A Peoria, going 0-for-4 with three groundouts and a lineout. When Jay went on the disabled list May 11, he had a .248 average, unable to drive the ball to any part of the field. The plan is for Jay to play two or three games for Peoria and return to the Cardinals on Friday night when they open a weekend series with the Dodgers.

RHP Lance Lynn takes the mound for the 10th time this year when he starts the series finale Wednesday night against Arizona. Lynn is coming off a 5-0 loss at Kansas City on Friday night, when he gave up two homers to Kendrys Morales that scored all of the game’s runs. Lynn is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against the D-backs, pitching to a 3.00 ERA in two no-decision starts last year.

1B Matt Adams (strained right quad) probably will land on the disabled list Wednesday.

LHP Marco Gonzales (left pectoral muscle) is being shut down for seven to 10 days by the St. Louis medical staff. Pitching for Triple-A Memphis, Gonzales last appeared on March 19, giving up one run over six innings. He won two games for the Cardinals in the NL Championship Series last year and almost made the roster out of spring training before the team elected to go with RHP Carlos Martinez as the No. 5 starter. Gonzales is expected to be out for three weeks.

LHP Jaime Garcia appeared to make a critical adjustment over the last three innings of his six-inning outing in a 6-4 win over Arizona on Tuesday. Garcia threw more breaking balls and spotted the fastball after the Diamondbacks hit him hard over the first three innings. He allowed just two hits after the third inning. Garcia also cut his walks down from five in the first three innings to zero in the next three, enabling him to pick up his first win of the season.