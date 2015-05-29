CF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went 0-for-2 with a walk Thursday in his final scheduled rehab game with Class A Peoria. Although he went 0-for-10 in three games for Peoria, he is scheduled to be activated Friday for the start of a weekend series against the Dodgers.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, clearing a roster spot for the expected return of OF Jon Jay from the disabled list Friday. In seven relief appearances for St. Louis, Socolovich went 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA.