3B Matt Carpenter picked up a pair of hits, giving him an NL-high 22 multihit games this year. He was the only starter with multiple hits as the offense couldn’t find a groove against Carlos Frias. Carpenter upped his average to .318.

RHP Michael Wacha took his first loss of the year, victimized by a four-run sixth in which he just lost his command in key spots. Wacha had a no-hitter with one out in the inning, but gave up three hits and also plunked Adrian Gonzalez on the 12th pitch of his plate appearance, taxing him mightily. Wacha struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings and tied a career high with 112 pitches.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the call Sunday when St. Louis finishes its weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez is coming off seven shutout innings Monday against Arizona, although he ate a no-decision when Kevin Siegrist blew his lead in the eighth. Martinez is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in four career games against Los Angeles, three of them starts.

LF Matt Holliday (flulike symptoms) was back in the lineup Saturday, batting in his traditional third spot. He drew a fourth inning walk to extend his NL-record streak of reaching base to start a season to 44 games. But Holliday departed before the fifth, apparently feeling ill again. It’s not known if he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

RF Jason Heyward replaced Matt Holliday in the lineup and continued his recent trend of hitting the Dodgers. Heyward is 13-for-36 in his last 10 games against Los Angeles, including four multihit games.