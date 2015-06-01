RHP Carlos Martinez delivered the best start of his career Sunday, working seven scoreless innings to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez gave up only one hit and three walks, striking out eight, and threw 72 of 108 pitches for strikes. His 20 1/3-inning scoreless streak is the National League’s longest current streak. The seven innings and eight strikeouts tie career highs.

LF Matt Holliday (flu-like symptoms) sat out Sunday, the carryover of the illness which has limited him to the first four innings in Saturday’s game during the weekend series. Holliday extended his NL-record reaching base streak at the start of the season to 44 games with a walk in the fourth inning Saturday night, but had to leave the game before the fifth.

SS Jhonny Peralta continued to burnish his credentials for a possible All-Star Game berth with a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the eighth, accounting for all the Cardinals’ runs. Peralta enters June with eight homers and 30 RBIs; the latter figure leads the team and the former is tied for the team lead. It was Peralta’s first three-RBI game of the year.

RF Jason Heyward reached base twice, singling in the seventh to extend his personal hitting streak against the Dodgers to six games. But Heyward’s streak of 16 straight successful steals ended in the second inning as pitcher Brett Anderson picked him off. That cost the Cardinals a run as the next two hitters walked, followed by a fielder’s choice which would have scored Heyward.

LHP Jaime Garcia gets the ball Monday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series in Busch Stadium with Milwaukee. Garcia is coming off a 6-4 win Tuesday night against Arizona in which he struggled for the first three innings and sailed through his last three, using more off-speed pitches. Garcia is 6-3 with a 3.26 ERA in his career against the Brewers, but hasn’t seen them since a 7-6 win on May 17, 2013.